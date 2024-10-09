Russian drone kills an elderly man in Kherson
Kyiv • UNN
An elderly man riding a bicycle was killed in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack. The occupiers dropped explosives on a civilian, continuing their terror against the city's civilian population.
An elderly man riding a bicycle in Kherson was killed in another attack by an enemy drone. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN .
Russian troops continue hunting Kherson residents from the sky. Another attack by an enemy UAV killed an elderly man. The occupants dropped explosives on the Kherson resident as he was riding a bicycle down the street.
Addendum
Russian troops attacked a residential area in Kherson at night . A 61-year-old woman was killed and an 82-year-old woman was injured.