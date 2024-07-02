Russians attack Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery: two killed, more than 10 wounded

During the day, on July 2, the Russian occupation forces attacked the territory of Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery. There are dead and wounded as a result of enemy attacks. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

The district center suffered the most. There are two dead and, according to updated information, 10 injured. Four of them were hospitalized in moderate condition - said the head of the RMA.

According to him, 3 apartment buildings and 5 private houses, 4 outbuildings, and 7 cars were damaged in the city.

The attacks also damaged two educational institutions, an outpatient clinic, and an administrative building. Shops, a beauty salon and a bank were also damaged.

▪️Били The occupiers also attacked Myrivska, Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivska communities. An agricultural company was affected. A fire broke out, which was extinguished by rescuers. The aggressor also targeted the Pokrovske community. Preliminary, a person was wounded there - Sergiy Lysak summarized.

Recall

Two elderly women were killed by enemy shelling in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region . Nine other people were injured, including a 9-year-old boy.