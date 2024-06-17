Russians attack Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery: three people were wounded overnight

During the day, on June 17, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region several times with kamikaze drones and artillery. Three people were injured as a result of enemy shelling. This was stated by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

Three people were injured. These are the updated data on the results of the shelling of Nikopol. Among the victims is a 71-year-old woman. All patients were provided with medical aid. They will be treated on an outpatient basis - Lysak said.

According to him, the enemy fired on the town in Marhanets community.

Russian attacks damaged a food and industrial enterprise, 12 private houses, 4 outbuildings, 7 trucks and 2 cars, and a power line.

Recall

The head of the Poltava RMA, Philip Pronin, said that as a result of the enemy's attack on Poltava region, the number of victims increased to 12 people, including two children.