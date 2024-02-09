russians are trying to implement a plan to surround Avdiivka and cut off the coke plant from the city - Barabash

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 93911 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 123766 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126658 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 168357 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167423 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 271895 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177399 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166944 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148676 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 241223 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103871 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 90067 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 64761 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 61108 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 73161 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 271880 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 241210 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 226488 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 251922 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 237907 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 123743 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102157 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102452 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118829 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119337 views
russians are trying to implement a plan to surround Avdiivka and cut off the coke plant from the city - Barabash

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21648 views

russian occupants are trying to encircle Avdiivka from the south and north, continuing frontal attacks in the area of the Avdiivka Coke Plant to cut it off from the city, the head of the Avdiivka Military-Civilian Administration said.

russian occupants are trying to implement plans to surround Avdiivka from the south and north, while continuing frontal assaults and pressure in the area of the Avdiivka Coke Plant, trying to cut off the plant from the city. This was reported by the head of Avdiivka city military administration Vitaliy Barabash during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

According to him, the situation in Avdiivka is complicated.

The enemy is indeed trying to implement its plans to surround the city from the flanks from the south and from the north. At the same time, they are trying to storm the city from the front

- He said.

According to him, the russians are trying to cut off Avdiivka Coke from the city through a dacha estate in the old part of the city and are putting a lot of pressure on it.

The enemy is still trying to cut off the coke plant through the dacha massif, through the old part of the city, and they are pushing very hard. The guys are working hard, they are not allowed to advance, but the situation is really difficult

- Barabash said.

In addition, he said that 935 civilians remain in Avdiivka as of the morning.

As for the local population, as of this morning, 935 people are still in the city. Evacuation is very difficult due to the large number of shelling on the road

- Barabash noted.

Addendum

British intelligence reportedthat russian troops may have rotated additional forces to the Avdiivka area. The city in Donetsk region remains a priority for the russians on the frontline.

Avdiivka is a priority area for the Russian army at the front - British intelligence08.02.24, 12:04 • 24433 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
donetskDonetsk

