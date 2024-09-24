Russians are hunting civilians: a man was killed in Mala Tokmachka due to a Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
A civilian was killed in Zaporizhzhia region as a result of a Russian drone attack. The man was on the street in the village of Mala Tokmachka when an enemy FPV drone hit him.
In the evening of September 24, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia region with a drone. A civilian was killed as a result of the enemy attack. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.
Details
Hunting civilians: Russians killed a resident of Mala Tokmachka with an FPV drone. Man was on the street when the enemy hit him
According to Fedorov, law enforcement officers who responded to the incident confirmed the death of a local resident.
Recall
At night, Russian troops carried out 14 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding area. The attacks killed 1 person and wounded 7, including a 15-year-old child. The strikes targeted Kommunarsky and Shevchenkivsky districts.