Russians are hunting civilians: a man was killed in Mala Tokmachka due to a Russian attack

In the evening of September 24, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia region with a drone. A civilian was killed as a result of the enemy attack. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

Hunting civilians: Russians killed a resident of Mala Tokmachka with an FPV drone. Man was on the street when the enemy hit him - said the head of the RMA.

According to Fedorov, law enforcement officers who responded to the incident confirmed the death of a local resident.

Recall

At night, Russian troops carried out 14 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding area. The attacks killed 1 person and wounded 7, including a 15-year-old child. The strikes targeted Kommunarsky and Shevchenkivsky districts.