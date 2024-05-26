Russians are forced to accumulate missiles, plan strikes - Evlash

There is no consistency in the Russians' massive attacks. The invaders are forced to accumulate their missiles and plan attacks on Ukraine. This was announced by the spokesman for the command of the Air Force of Ukraine Ilya Yevlash during a telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

We can see that they do not have a consistent pattern of such attacks. They have to accumulate their missiles and plan their attacks. Now we have seen that they have recently been using their S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to hit the frontline areas - Yevlash said.

AddendumAddendum

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 12 Russian missiles and 31 attack UAVs in nine regions of Ukraine on the night of Sunday, May 26.

During the night attack of the occupiers within Khmelnytskyi region, air defense forces shot down 6 UAVs and 1 missile.