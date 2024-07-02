Russians are actively deploying mobile electronic warfare units to Donetsk - guerrillas
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops have deployed mobile electronic warfare units to Donetsk, probably due to the constant activity of FPV drones of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Guerrillas in Donetsk have noticed the supply of mobile electronic warfare units to the occupiers, the Atesh movement reported on Tuesday, UNN reports .
Our agent reported an observation in the area of Donetsk City. He noticed the movement of Russian soldiers and drew attention to a military Kamaz. The agent recorded the transfer of mobile electronic warfare units from the Kamaz to a pickup truck
The guerrillas believe that the Russian Defense Ministry is probably actively supplying the 1st Army Corps of the Russian Federation with mobile electronic warfare devices due to the constant activity of FPV drones of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
