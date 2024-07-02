Russians are actively deploying mobile electronic warfare units to Donetsk - guerrillas

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 60399 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 89923 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 172222 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 218297 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 134745 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 363449 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180506 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148975 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197606 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 35129 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 47859 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 54979 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 69830 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 54508 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 3170 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 7016 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13054 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34392 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36229 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russians are actively deploying mobile electronic warfare units to Donetsk - guerrillas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20942 views

Russian troops have deployed mobile electronic warfare units to Donetsk, probably due to the constant activity of FPV drones of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Guerrillas in Donetsk have noticed the supply of mobile electronic warfare units to the occupiers, the Atesh movement reported on Tuesday, UNN reports .

Our agent reported an observation in the area of Donetsk City. He noticed the movement of Russian soldiers and drew attention to a military Kamaz. The agent recorded the transfer of mobile electronic warfare units from the Kamaz to a pickup truck

- the movement said in a statement.

The guerrillas believe that the Russian Defense Ministry is probably actively supplying the 1st Army Corps  of the Russian Federation  with mobile  electronic warfare devices due to the constant activity of FPV drones of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"Cotton" in occupied Donetsk: more than 20 powerful explosions occurred 22.06.24, 09:59 • 27623 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donetsk
