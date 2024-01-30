russians again use prohibited ammunition against Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Tauride sector - Stupun

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 93410 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 123598 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126558 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 168257 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167369 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 271798 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177388 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166942 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148674 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 241134 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103804 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 89620 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 64322 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 60643 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 72701 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 271798 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 241134 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 226413 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 251850 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 237837 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 123559 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102097 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102402 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118779 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119295 views
russians again use prohibited ammunition against Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Tauride sector - Stupun

russians again use prohibited ammunition against Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Tauride sector - Stupun

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37991 views

The enemy continues to violate the rules of warfare and use ammunition with toxic chemical agents. Five such discharges were recorded yesterday.

Yesterday, the enemy used poisonous ammunition against Ukrainian troops in the Tavria sector. These were probably K-51 grenades with chloropicrin. This was reported by the spokesman of the joint press center of the Tauride Defense Forces Oleksandr Stupun, UNN reports.

The enemy continues to violate the rules of warfare and use ammunition with toxic chemical agents. Yesterday 5 such discharges were recorded. These are probably K-51 grenades with chlorpicrin. Each such case is investigated separately and then submitted to international institutions

- Stupun said.

He said that the grenades did not hit the dugouts, and the soldiers were protected from the poisonous effects of chloropicrin by wearing gas masks.

Optional

Chloropicrin is a colorless substance with a pungent odor. On contact with the body, it causes inflammation of the eyes, nose, throat, and respiratory tract, and acts as a tear gas. Chloropicrin also poisons water and food. In large quantities, it can lead to death. In addition, when exposed to fire, chloropicrin can turn into the chemical warfare agent phosgene.

General Staff: Russia has carried out 626 chemical attacks since the beginning of the large-scale war13.01.24, 18:48 • 75403 views

According to the Chemical Weapons Convention, chloropicrin is prohibited for military use.

Recall

Cases of the use of chemical weapons by the russian military in 2023 were recorded on the Svatove and Bakhmut directions. Currently, the russian Armed Forces are using a new development of gas grenades RG-VO using chloroacetophenone in combat operations.

Thus, russia continues to lie about fulfilling its obligations under the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention.

Russian Buk destroyed in Tavria sector, enemy resumes air strikes - Tarnavskyi30.01.24, 13:00 • 25743 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
bakhmutBakhmut

Contact us about advertising