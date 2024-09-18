Russian troops strike at Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region: two women and a 9-year-old boy are injured

In Dnipropetrovs'k region , three people, including a 9-year-old boy, were injured in the enemy artillery shelling of Marhanets, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

More casualties in Nikopol region. This time - as a result of the shelling of Marhanets. A 9-year-old boy was injured. The child was hospitalized in moderate condition. Two women - 43 and 69 years old - will recover at home. Their condition is satisfactory. - Lysak wrote.

According to him, two cars caught fire. Rescuers put out the fire. Shops and five-story buildings were damaged. The consequences of the attack are still being clarified.

