Russian troops shelled 13 communities in Sumy region during the day: there are dead and wounded

On February 9, the Russian military fired 43 times at the border of Sumy region, 214 explosions were recorded. An air strike in the Khotyn community killed three people and wounded four others. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Communities came under fire

Velykopysarivska community: mortar shelling (10 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: mortar shelling (4 explosions) and artillery shelling (18 explosions) were carried out, and explosives were dropped on the community's territory from a drone.

Yunakivska community: mortar shelling and an air strike - a KAB missile (3 explosions).

Esmanska community: mortar shelling (4 explosions) and FPV drone shelling (1 explosion) were recorded.

Znob-Novhorodska community: there was an air strike (15 NAR missiles launched) and artillery shelling (3 explosions).

Khotynska community: mortar shelling (7 explosions) and air strikes with KAB missiles (5 explosions). The shelling destroyed residential buildings and a workshop of an agricultural company, killing three people and injuring four.

️Myropilska community: explosives were dropped from a drone on the community's territory.

Shalyhynska community: mortar shelling (14 explosions) and artillery (4 explosions).

️Seredyna Budska community: mortar shelling (7 explosions), artillery shelling (2 explosions) and FPV drone shelling (1 explosion).

Druzhbivska community: mortar shelling (1 explosion) was registered.

Sveska community: artillery shelling (16 explosions).

Bilopilska community: mortar shelling (9 explosions), grenade launcher shelling (40 explosions) and artillery shelling (4 explosions).

Hlukhivska community: there was an artillery shelling (10 explosions).

