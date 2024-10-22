Russian troops have recently increased the number of systematic executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war - ISW
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces have intensified systematic war crimes, including executions of Ukrainian prisoners and the use of chemical weapons. ISW reports an increase in such cases in recent years.
Russian troops have recently increased the number of systematic war crimes, including the ongoing executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the use of chemical weapons.
This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.
Details
According to the report, on October 21, Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops executed two unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war near Selydove, Donetsk region, on October 18 by shooting them at point blank range.
ISW assessed that Russian forces have recently increased the number of systematic executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war in violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War, which prohibits inhumane treatment and execution of prisoners of war
The report also notes that Russian bloggers have openly stated that Russian troops are using chlorine gas against Ukrainian soldiers.
The US State Department announced on May 1 that it has determined that Russian forces are using chlorine and riot control agents (RCAs) in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), to which Russia is a signatory. Earlier, Ukrainian officials reported that Russian troops are increasingly equipping grenades with chloropicrin. The apparent systematic commission of war crimes indicates that Russian forces continue to operate with a low level of discipline, and that Russian field commanders do nothing to prevent or even encourage their subordinates to engage in such criminal behavior. There is no evidence that Russia is holding Russian soldiers accountable for reported violations of the laws of war
Recall
Near Selydove, Donetsk region , Russian troops shot dead two captured Ukrainian servicemen, an investigation has been launched.