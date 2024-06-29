Russian troops attacked the town of Vilnyansk in Zaporizhzhia: six killed, one wounded

Russian troops attacked the town of Vilnyansk in Zaporizhzhya district during the day. An infrastructure facility was damaged. There are dead and wounded. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary data, 6 civilians were killed in the Russian strike. Another 8 were wounded.

It is also known that a critical infrastructure facility, a store, and residential buildings were damaged.

We promptly help the affected people. We will not forgive the enemy, - Fedorov wrote.

Recall

Over the past day, the forces of the terrorist country struck 7 localities in Zaporizhzhya region 314 times , including air strikes, shelling from drones, multiple rocket launchers and artillery, which resulted in the destruction of residential buildings, but without civilian casualties.