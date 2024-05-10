Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery: there are destructions

During the day, on May 10, the Russian military attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region fifteen times with kamikaze drones and artillery. This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

Nikopol district. The district center, Pokrovsk, Marhanets, and Myrivka communities. It was restless everywhere during the day. The aggressor fired at the area a dozen and a half times - with kamikaze drones and artillery - Lysak said.

According to him, there is no information about the wounded. However, there is destruction.

In particular, a private house, a municipal institution, and an outbuilding were damaged. A gas pipeline and a power line were also damaged.

The inspection of the affected areas is ongoing. It is not clear what other damage the enemy caused - concludes the head of the RMA.

Recall

The head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said that on Friday, May 10, the air defense forces shot down an enemy missile over the Dnipro region.