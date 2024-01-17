russian troops attack Kherson: 65-year-old man killed
Kyiv • UNN
russian forces attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, killing a 65-year-old man.
In the afternoon, on January 17, russian occupation forces struck the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, killing a man. This was stated by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.
Details
A civilian car came under enemy fire in Dniprovsky district. Unfortunately, the 65-year-old driver died from his wounds. Our condolences to the family of the deceased..
Addendum
As a result of the russian shelling of Kherson , a 71-year-old woman was injured. She is currently in hospital with an explosive injury, wounds to her forearm and head.
Recall
Also, during the shelling of Kherson by Russian troops , a fire broke out in a residential area of the city.
It is known that a 37-year-old man was killed in the strike on Dniprovsky district . In addition, an 81-year-old resident of the city was wounded.
