russian troops attack Kherson: 65-year-old man killed

In the afternoon, on January 17, russian occupation forces struck the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, killing a man. This was stated by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.

A civilian car came under enemy fire in Dniprovsky district. Unfortunately, the 65-year-old driver died from his wounds. Our condolences to the family of the deceased.. - Prokudin wrote.

As a result of the russian shelling of Kherson , a 71-year-old woman was injured. She is currently in hospital with an explosive injury, wounds to her forearm and head.

Also, during the shelling of Kherson by Russian troops , a fire broke out in a residential area of the city.

It is known that a 37-year-old man was killed in the strike on Dniprovsky district . In addition, an 81-year-old resident of the city was wounded.

