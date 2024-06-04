Russian strike on Dnipro: the number of victims increased to 7, including two children

In Dnipro, as a result of falling fragments of enemy missiles this morning, seven people were injured, including two children. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

It became known about another wounded person in Dnipro. This is a 37 – year-old man, he is in the hospital in general-7 victims, including two children - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, UNN preported that in Dnipro, the wreckage of a fallen enemy missile damaged civilian infrastructure, injuring several people, including children, including a month-old boy and a 17-year-old boy.