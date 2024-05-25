Russian strike in the center of Kharkiv: six people wounded, including a 13-year-old boy

As a result of the Russian strike on the central part of Kharkiv, six people were injured, including a 13-year-old boy. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

"Six people were wounded in the central part of Kharkiv as a result of the attack. Among the victims is a 13-year-old boy who is hospitalized," said Sinegubov.

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv again . Later, the mayor of Kharkiv added that the preliminary location was a dense residential area.

The number of victims has increased to 35 as a result of the Russian Federation's strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv . According to reports, more than 200 people were in the building. At least 15 people are currently unable to be reached.