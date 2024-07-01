In Kherson region Russians hit critical infrastructure, humanitarian headquarters, 1 dead and 1 wounded

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled critical infrastructure facilities, an educational institution, a humanitarian headquarters, and a cell phone tower over the past day, killing 1 person and wounding 1, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, Stanislav, Novokayry, Sadove, Sofiyivka, Antonivka, Kizomys, Honcharne, Oleksandrivka, Bilozerka, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Pryozerne, Ingulets, Poniativka, Tyahyntsi, Inzhenerne, Mykhailivka, Shyroka Balka, Havrylivka, Bourhunka, Komyshany, Khreshchenivka, Lvov and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging 15 private houses in particular. Critical infrastructure facilities, an educational institution, a humanitarian headquarters, a shop, a cell tower and gas pipelines were hit; garages and private cars were damaged.

As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 1 more was injured.

A man was killed in a Russian air strike on a settlement in Kherson region