As a result of Russian shelling in Kherson region, an invincibility point, a cell tower, an educational institution and 10 private houses were damaged. The Russian army shelled 19 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday. No one was killed or wounded , said RMA head Prokudin, UNN reports .

It is noted that Kherson, Antonivka, Zmiivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Novoberislav, Tomaryne, Lvov, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Havrylivka, Beryslav, Sadove, Dniprovske, Inzhenerne, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Osokorivka, Yantarne came under enemy fire over the past day.

the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging 10 private houses in particular. A school, a Point of Unbreakability, a cell tower and private cars were hit.

There were no civilian casualties or injuries.

