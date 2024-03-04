Russian shelling damaged three high-rise buildings and a hospital in Sumy region - police

Russian troops struck 155 times overnight in Sumy region, damaging more than a dozen private houses, three high-rise buildings, a hospital, and setting a fire at a sawmill, the Sumy regional police reported on Monday, UNN reported.

Details

"Over the past day, the occupants fired at the settlements of Sumy region. A total of 155 attacks were registered. The shelling damaged 11 private houses, 3 high-rise buildings, 2 outbuildings, 2 garages, a hospital, a truck and a car, and a sawmill caught fire," the regional police said in a Telegram post.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over these facts under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of the Laws and Customs of War".

The enemy shelled the border of Sumy region 5 times at night and in the morning: there were 15 explosions