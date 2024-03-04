$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 20213 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 68442 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russian shelling damaged three high-rise buildings and a hospital in Sumy region - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24380 views

Russian troops damaged private homes, high-rise buildings, a hospital and a sawmill in Sumy region, firing 155 times over the past day.

Russian shelling damaged three high-rise buildings and a hospital in Sumy region - police

Russian troops struck 155 times overnight in Sumy region, damaging more than a dozen private houses, three high-rise buildings, a hospital, and setting a fire at a sawmill, the Sumy regional police reported on Monday, UNN reported.

Details

"Over the past day, the occupants fired at the settlements of Sumy region. A total of 155 attacks were registered. The shelling damaged 11 private houses, 3 high-rise buildings, 2 outbuildings, 2 garages, a hospital, a truck and a car, and a sawmill caught fire," the regional police said in a Telegram post.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over these facts under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of the Laws and Customs of War".

The enemy shelled the border of Sumy region 5 times at night and in the morning: there were 15 explosions04.03.24, 08:49 • 30144 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Telegram
Sums
