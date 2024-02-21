Russian propagandists invent a new fake about the "son of Syrsky" - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russia has invented a new fake, saying that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has an adopted son in Australia who supports the invasion of Ukraine. The Center for Countering Disinformation warned about the hostile IPsoS , UNN reports.

Russian propagandists are spreading a video provocation featuring the so-called "son of Syrsky". This video is part of a large-scale hostile IPSO campaign aimed at the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. - the Center for Countering Disinformation warned.

Details

According to the CPD, the Russians are trying to take advantage of the fact that many Ukrainians, including military personnel, have relatives in Russia. In this way, the enemy is trying to discredit Ukrainians.

According to the Center, Ivan Syrsky, who became the hero of the Russian videos, is not the son of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He is the son of Oleksandr Syrskyi's ex-wife from her other marriage. Oleksandr Syrskyi did not adopt Ivan, and divorced his mother in 2009.

The Center for Countering Disinformation also noted that Oleksandr Syrsky's ex-wife left for Australia 14 years ago with her children and new husband. And Colonel General Syrskyi does not have any relations with her family.

Optional

Earlier , UNN wrotethat Ukrainian analysts had revealed a large-scale Russian disinformation campaign in social media aimed at discrediting the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky through fake accounts that spread destructive Russian messages.