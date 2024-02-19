russian propaganda spreads fake news about General Zaluzhnyi's mysterious sign after his resignation

russian media is spreading a fictitious "news" about General Zaluzhnyi, who gave a mysterious sign after his resignation. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

A photo was posted on the russian Telegram channel showing the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, demonstrating a mysterious sign after his resignation.

However, it later turned out that this was another attempt by russian propaganda to use fake information for its own purposes.

According to the information, the picture is the result of a hostile photo montage made by pro-kremlin channels.

The original photo was taken at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and General Zaluzhnyi on February 8, where they shook hands. The kremlin's propaganda machine used this image but changed its context in an attempt to create the impression that General Zaluzhnyi was sending a mysterious signal after his resignation.

This fake is a clumsy attempt by moscow to slander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

