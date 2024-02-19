russian propaganda spreads fake news about General Zaluzhnyi's mysterious sign after his resignation

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:13 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
russian propaganda spreads fake news about General Zaluzhnyi's mysterious sign after his resignation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35472 views

russia spread fake news that the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Zaluzhnyi, had given a mysterious sign after his resignation. It turned out to be a hostile photo montage by pro-kremlin channels.

russian media is spreading a fictitious "news" about General Zaluzhnyi, who gave a mysterious sign after his resignation. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

Details

A photo was posted on the russian Telegram channel showing the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, demonstrating a mysterious sign after his resignation.

However, it later turned out that this was another attempt by russian propaganda to use fake information for its own purposes.

According to the information, the picture is the result of a hostile photo montage made by pro-kremlin channels.

The original photo was taken at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and General Zaluzhnyi on February 8, where they shook hands. The kremlin's propaganda machine used this image but changed its context in an attempt to create the impression that General Zaluzhnyi was sending a mysterious signal after his resignation.

Add

This fake is a clumsy attempt by moscow to slander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

A hint of resignation? Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyy discuss renewal and change of leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine08.02.24, 18:05 • 26548 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi

