A hint of resignation? Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyy discuss renewal and change of leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny. They discussed what kind of renewal the Armed Forces of Ukraine need, UNN reports.

"I met with General Valery Zaluzhny. He thanked him for two years of protecting Ukraine. They discussed what kind of renewal the Armed Forces of Ukraine need. They also discussed who can be in the renewed leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The time for such an update is now," Zelenskyi said.

The president added that he offered Valery Zaluzhny to continue being in the team.

At the same time, Valery Zaluzhny noted that in the first and most difficult days of the Great War, Ukraine managed to stand against a vile and powerful enemy.

"We stood together. Our battle continues and changes every day. The tasks of 2022 are different from the tasks of 2024. Therefore, everyone must change and adapt to new realities as well. To win also together. We just met with the Supreme Commander. An important and serious conversation. The decision has been made about the need to change approaches and strategy," Zaluzhnyi wrote.

Zaluzhny thanked the team of the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense and the President of Ukraine.

"I am proud of everyone in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who protect the future of our children. All soldiers, sergeants and officers. I bow my head to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine and freedom. We will remember and take revenge for everyone," the Commander-in-Chief summarized .

Context

Valery Fyodorovych Zaluzhnyi was born into a military family. He spent his childhood in the garrisons, so he dreamed of becoming a soldier. The war for Valery Zaluzhny began in 2014 - he was appointed to the position of deputy commander of sector "C" in the ATO zone in the Donetsk region. In the battles near Debaltseve, he commanded a battalion.

In 2017, Zaluzhnyi received the rank of major general, but continued to serve on the front lines.

In 2018-2019, he was the first deputy commander of the United Forces - chief of staff of the Armed Forces.

In 2022, by presidential decree, Zaluzhny was awarded the rank of general.

From July 2021 – Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The American publication Politico called Zaluzhnyi an "iron general". He was described as the brightest representative of the new generation of the Ukrainian military and a legendary figure in the history of Ukraine.

In May 2022, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi entered the list of the 100 most influential people of the year according to Time magazine. He became the first Ukrainian military man to appear on the cover of the magazine.

Two streets in Ukraine are named after the "iron general". One is in the city of Pokrov, Dnipropetrovsk region, and the other is in Stara Sinyava, Khmelnytskyi region.

In 2023, Zaluzhny received an inheritance - US citizen of Ukrainian origin Gregory Stepanets left Valery 1 million dollars. Gregory was not related to the general, so the inheritance came as a surprise to Zaluzhny. Without thinking, he directed all the money to the needs of the army.

"It is difficult for all of us, very difficult. But we will never be ashamed again," Valery Zaluzhnyi.