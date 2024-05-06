Russian oil exports fell to a post-pandemic low due to UAV attacks on Russian refineries

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100286 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110841 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153503 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157226 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253370 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174802 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165947 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148410 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227494 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113091 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 25119 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 38654 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 25747 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 32193 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 29451 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253365 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227491 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213351 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239011 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225671 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100281 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70328 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76856 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113486 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114355 views
Russian oil exports fell to a post-pandemic low due to UAV attacks on Russian refineries

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23788 views

Russian oil exports in April 2024 fell to their lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic due to drone attacks by Ukraine on Russian refineries.

Russian exports of petroleum products in April 2024 fell to their lowest level since the COVID pandemic, according to tanker tracking data, with the figure 360,000 barrels per day lower in April than in March and almost 700,000 barrels per day lower than in January. This is reported by UNN with reference to S&P Global Commodities.

Details

Marine export shipments of diesel fuel, fuel oil, naphtha and other petroleum products from Russia, according to S&P, increased slightly in the second half of April to 1.94 million barrels per day. At the same time, the April average is 360,000 barrels per day lower than in March 2024, almost 700,000 barrels, and also below the January level.

S&P Global reminds that in January 2024, Ukraine began launching long-range drone strikes on Russian oil refineries. Also, the Orsk refinery with a capacity of 116,000 barrels per day was put out of commission for two weeks during the month due to flooding.

After a three-week break, on April 27, Ukraine carried out one of the largest drone strikes to date. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 66 drones were allegedly shot down over the Krasnodar region of Russia. At the same time, the Ilyinsky and Slavyansky refineries were damaged.

The last time Russian oil product exports fell below 2 million barrels per day, according to S&P Global, was during the peak of the COVID-19 quarantine in mid-2020.

Recall

Ukrainian partisans from the ATES underground movement have successfully reconnoitered one of Russia's largest oil depots in occupied Crimea, which is closely guarded, and provided detailed information and coordinates of the facility.

The Russian gas monopoly Gazprom reported its first losses in 25 years under international financial reporting standards. In 2023, the corporation lost 629 billion rubles (about $6.8 billion). 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarEconomyNews of the World
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

