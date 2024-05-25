Russian missile strike on the center of Kharkiv: the number of victims increased to 14

The occupiers attacked the central part of Kharkiv with a S-300 missile from the territory of Belgorod region. According to the police of Kharkiv region, the number of victims has increased to 14, UNN reports.

Details

On May 25, around 19:00, the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

According to the head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, Oleksandr Filchakov, the enemy hit the city with a S-300 missile from the territory of the Belgorod region of Russia.

"There were hits to office buildings. Administrative buildings, a supermarket, shops, and residential buildings were also damaged. Prosecutors and police investigators are working at the scene to document the war crime. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," Filchakov said.

Later, the Kharkiv regional police added that the number of victims of the Russian attack on the central part of Kharkiv had increased to 14.

Previously

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv again . Later, the mayor of Kharkiv added that the target was a dense residential area.