Russian missile attack on Velykyi Burluk: four people rescued from the rubble
Kyiv • UNN
Four people were rescued from the rubble in Velykyi Burluk after a Russian rocket attack killed two men trapped in the debris.
In Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region, four people were rescued from the rubble after a Russian missile attack. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
"At the moment, there are 5 victims: 3 men and 2 women. Four people have been rescued from the rubble," said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.
He also clarified information about the victims.
"Two men were killed, both were trapped under the rubble. So far, we have managed to get the body of one of them," added Syniehubov.
Recall
The National Police of the Kharkiv region said that as a result of an enemy rocket attack on Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region two people were killed, four more may be under the rubble.