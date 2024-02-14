Russian missile attack on Velykyi Burluk: four people rescued from the rubble

In Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region, four people were rescued from the rubble after a Russian missile attack. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

"At the moment, there are 5 victims: 3 men and 2 women. Four people have been rescued from the rubble," said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

He also clarified information about the victims.

"Two men were killed, both were trapped under the rubble. So far, we have managed to get the body of one of them," added Syniehubov.

