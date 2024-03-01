Russian missile attack on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region: at least 18 civilian objects damaged

At least 18 civilian objects, including a hospital and kindergartens, were damaged in a rocket attack on Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, on the night of March 1. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Donetsk region.

Details

The Russian army reportedly hit the city with four S-300 missiles. There was no information on casualties.

One of the rockets hit the police administrative building. This is the 37th damaged police station in Donetsk region, law enforcement officials said.

The attack also destroyed a hospital, two kindergartens, a bakery, two industrial buildings, 10 residential buildings, including 6 apartment buildings, and a car.

The police are working at the sites of the hits: operatives, investigators, forensic experts, explosives experts, and paramedics. Law enforcement officers are collecting evidence of a war crime, taking statements, and determining who needs help and evacuation.

The materials collected by the police will be sent to the SBU, the police emphasized. The legal qualification of Russia's war crime is Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war).

