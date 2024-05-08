Russian "military commander's" informant detained for guiding missiles at Kryvyi Rih

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34734 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44315 views

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38427 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62655 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56675 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250247 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225857 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224466 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79591 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56675 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62655 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112888 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113789 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russian "military commander's" informant detained for guiding missiles at Kryvyi Rih

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20188 views

Russian "military commander's" informant detained for guiding missiles at Kryvyi Rih

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a 27-year-old local resident in Kryvyi Rih who coordinated with a Russian "military commander" the location of Ukrainian air defense positions and military checkpoints for possible missile strikes by Russian troops.

SBU CI foiled another attempt of Russian Federation to inflict fire on the locations of the Defense Forces in the frontline Dnipro region. Among the main targets of the enemy were the combat positions of the Ukrainian air defense system, which defends Kryvyi Rih and the surrounding areas. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

To adjust the missile strike on the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the occupiers remotely engaged their informant, a 27-year-old local resident. His actions were coordinated by the Kremlin's "military commander," who is a member of Putin's media pool and cooperates with Russian intelligence,

- the statement said.

Details

On the instructions of the enemy propagandist, his accomplice traveled around the area trying to identify the locations of radar stations and anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, the young man marked the geolocation of Ukrainian checkpoints and military equipment repair bases on Google maps. The defendant planned to transfer the information to the occupiers via a Russian "military commander" by messenger.

However, the SBU timely exposed the enemy accomplice and detained him red-handed while he was conducting reconnaissance near a potential target. The SBU seized from the detainee a cell phone with electronic maps of the area, where he marked locations for the preparation of a Russian air attack. In addition, a search of his apartment revealed an AK-74 rifle with silencers and ammunition.

According to the investigation, the defendant spread anti-Ukrainian comments on Telegram channels and thus came to the attention of the Russian propagandist earlier this year.

The SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

The issue of additional qualification of the criminal actions under Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is also being decided.

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

Recall

Former conscript was detained for providing coordinates for enemy missile attacks on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv region.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising