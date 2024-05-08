Russian "military commander's" informant detained for guiding missiles at Kryvyi Rih

SBU CI foiled another attempt of Russian Federation to inflict fire on the locations of the Defense Forces in the frontline Dnipro region. Among the main targets of the enemy were the combat positions of the Ukrainian air defense system, which defends Kryvyi Rih and the surrounding areas. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

To adjust the missile strike on the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the occupiers remotely engaged their informant, a 27-year-old local resident. His actions were coordinated by the Kremlin's "military commander," who is a member of Putin's media pool and cooperates with Russian intelligence, - the statement said.

Details

On the instructions of the enemy propagandist, his accomplice traveled around the area trying to identify the locations of radar stations and anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, the young man marked the geolocation of Ukrainian checkpoints and military equipment repair bases on Google maps. The defendant planned to transfer the information to the occupiers via a Russian "military commander" by messenger.

However, the SBU timely exposed the enemy accomplice and detained him red-handed while he was conducting reconnaissance near a potential target. The SBU seized from the detainee a cell phone with electronic maps of the area, where he marked locations for the preparation of a Russian air attack. In addition, a search of his apartment revealed an AK-74 rifle with silencers and ammunition.

According to the investigation, the defendant spread anti-Ukrainian comments on Telegram channels and thus came to the attention of the Russian propagandist earlier this year.

The SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

The issue of additional qualification of the criminal actions under Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is also being decided.

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

