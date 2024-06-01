Russian invaders are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in two directions-General Staff

The number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 73 since the beginning of the day. most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsky direction. During the day, the invaders do not give up trying to push through our defenses also in the Seversky and Kurakhovsky directions. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening report on June 1, reports UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, the Russian occupiers continue to terrorize Kharkiv region with airstrikes from their territory. In particular, from the area of Belgorod (Russia), the aggressor struck one Kaba on Kharkiv and Velikiye Prokhody, respectively, the enemy dropped three Kaba on Russkaya Lozovaya, another Kaba in Pyatikhatka and Chaikovka, and eight unguided aircraft missiles hit the Veterinary one.

In the Kupyansky direction, the number of military clashes increased to four. Our soldiers have successfully repelled two attacks, and two more continue near Druzholyubovka. Here, the Russian occupiers also actively use Guided aerial bombs. In particular, Druzhelovka received two blows with Kabami and the enemy hit Raigorodka with one KABAMI. On Tobaevka and Sinkovka, Russian aircraft inflicted fire damage on bunks, seven and 14 missiles, respectively.

In the Seversky direction, the number of military clashes increased to 10. one attack was repelled by the Ukrainian defenders, nine are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk Direction, Russian troops attacked with the support of aviation. Four assault actions of the Russian invaders repelled units of the Defense Forces.

The situation remains tense in the Pokrovsky Direction. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 23 military clashes here. The enemy is trying to push through our defenses with the support of aviation. Our soldiers have repelled 14 attacks, and nine are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the total number of attacks increased to 19. the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled 13 assault actions of the Russian invaders. Six more battles continue near Krasnogorovka, Konstantinovka and Vodiane, where the enemy is actively using aviation.

In the Vremovsky Direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by Russian invaders.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, in the Rynok area, three military clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day. The enemy used aviation.

In other directions – no special changes.

