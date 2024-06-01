Russian invaders are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in two directions-General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Kyiv  •  UNN

The invaders are trying to break through the defense of Ukraine in the Pokrovsky and Seversky directions, since the beginning of the day, 73 military clashes have occurred along the entire front line.

The number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 73 since the beginning of the day. most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsky direction. During the day, the invaders do not give up trying to push through our defenses also in the Seversky and Kurakhovsky directions. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening report on June 1, reports UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, the Russian occupiers continue to terrorize Kharkiv region with airstrikes from their territory. In particular, from the area of Belgorod (Russia), the aggressor struck one Kaba on Kharkiv and Velikiye Prokhody, respectively, the enemy dropped three Kaba on Russkaya Lozovaya, another Kaba in Pyatikhatka and Chaikovka, and eight unguided aircraft missiles hit the Veterinary one. 

  • In the Kupyansky direction, the number of military clashes increased to four. Our soldiers have successfully repelled two attacks, and two more continue near Druzholyubovka. Here, the Russian occupiers also actively use Guided aerial bombs. In particular, Druzhelovka received two blows with Kabami and the enemy hit Raigorodka with one KABAMI. On Tobaevka and Sinkovka, Russian aircraft inflicted fire damage on bunks, seven and 14 missiles, respectively.
  • In the Seversky direction, the number of military clashes increased to 10. one attack was repelled by the Ukrainian defenders, nine are still ongoing. The situation is under control. 
  • In the Kramatorsk Direction, Russian troops attacked with the support of aviation. Four assault actions of the Russian invaders repelled units of the Defense Forces.
  • The situation remains tense in the Pokrovsky Direction. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 23 military clashes here. The enemy is trying to push through our defenses with the support of aviation. Our soldiers have repelled 14 attacks, and nine are still ongoing.
  • In the Kurakhovsky direction, the total number of attacks increased to 19. the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled 13 assault actions of the Russian invaders. Six more battles continue near Krasnogorovka, Konstantinovka and Vodiane, where the enemy is actively using aviation.
  • In the Vremovsky Direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by Russian invaders. 
  • In the Pridneprovsky direction, in the Rynok area, three military clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day. The enemy used aviation.

In other directions – no special changes.

