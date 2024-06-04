Russian hackers are spreading deepfakes about the Paris Olympics. In Ukraine, they assume that computer science may become more intensive

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 23836 views

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 93769 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142481 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147338 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242297 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172502 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164095 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148110 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221211 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112983 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 49227 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 68457 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108773 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 40207 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 73475 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242298 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221211 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207653 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233632 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220684 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 23844 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 20502 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 26318 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108773 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112136 views
Russian hackers are spreading deepfakes about the Paris Olympics. In Ukraine, they assume that computer science may become more intensive

Russian hackers are spreading deepfakes about the Paris Olympics. In Ukraine, they assume that computer science may become more intensive

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62268 views

The hacker group Storm-1679 used AI to create a feature film called "The Fall of the Olympic Games", which used Tom Cruise's deepfake. The film shows a dismissive attitude towards the leadership of the International Olympic Committee.

The Center for Strategic Communications reported that Russian hackers spread deepfakes and misinformation about the Olympic Games in Paris, reports UNN.

Details

The hacker group Storm-1679, with the help of IS, created a feature film called "The Fall of the Olympic Games", which used Tom Cruise's deepfake. The film shows a dismissive attitude towards the leadership of the International Olympic Committee.

Hackers also released fake videos about expectations of violence spreading during games, according to a new report from the Microsoft Threat Analysis Center.

"The use of computer - generated special effects and a broad marketing campaign, including fake support from Western media and celebrities, indicates a significant improvement in skills and effort compared to most previous disinformation campaigns," the report says.

According to the Center, the goal is to spread fear among the public to reduce the number of visitors and spectators to the Summer Olympic Games.

As the opening ceremony approaches, such information attacks may become more intense, the center added.

Olympics 2024: France prepares for unprecedented cybersecurity challenge06.05.24, 16:41 • 16158 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

TechnologiesOlympics
franceFrance
microsoftMicrosoft

Contact us about advertising