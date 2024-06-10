ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Russian flag in Ryzhevka was booby-trapped, there could have been a deadly provocation - Speaker of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian flag in Ryzhevka was booby-trapped, there could have been a deadly provocation - Speaker of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv

The Russian flag found on a building in Bizhevka, Sumy region, was booby-trapped. We are talking about a potential deadly provocation by Russian saboteurs. At the same time, the village is already fully controlled by Ukraine.

The situation in the village of Ryzhevka, Sumy region, is fully controlled by Ukraine, and statements about the presence of Russian troops do not correspond to reality. Yesterday, a Russian flag was found on one of the buildings, which was mined, but successfully cleared with the help of drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was stated on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrey Kovalev, reports UNN.

Yesterday, a Russian flag allegedly appeared on one of the buildings in Ryzhevka ( Sumy region - Ed.).Not only did this rag appear there, this flag was booby-trapped. The Ukrainian Armed Forces understood that there could be a deadly provocation from Russian saboteurs. Therefore, with the use of drones, this rag was cleared of Mines

Kovalev said.

He claims that in the village of Ryzhovtsy, Sumy region, the situation is under control. Statements that there are allegedly Russian troops there do not correspond to reality.

"Ryzhevka is fully controlled by Ukraine. The information that some units of the Russian troops entered Ryzhevka does not correspond to reality, checks are continuing," he added.

In the Sumy direction, the enemy continues daily shelling of Ukrainian territory, using a variety of weapons, although the activity of such attacks has decreased compared to the spring. In addition, the number of attempts to invade enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups has decreased. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

