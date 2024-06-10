Russian flag in Ryzhevka was booby-trapped, there could have been a deadly provocation - Speaker of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The situation in the village of Ryzhevka, Sumy region, is fully controlled by Ukraine, and statements about the presence of Russian troops do not correspond to reality. Yesterday, a Russian flag was found on one of the buildings, which was mined, but successfully cleared with the help of drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was stated on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrey Kovalev, reports UNN.

Yesterday, a Russian flag allegedly appeared on one of the buildings in Ryzhevka ( Sumy region - Ed.).Not only did this rag appear there, this flag was booby-trapped. The Ukrainian Armed Forces understood that there could be a deadly provocation from Russian saboteurs. Therefore, with the use of drones, this rag was cleared of Mines Kovalev said.

He claims that in the village of Ryzhovtsy, Sumy region, the situation is under control. Statements that there are allegedly Russian troops there do not correspond to reality.

"Ryzhevka is fully controlled by Ukraine. The information that some units of the Russian troops entered Ryzhevka does not correspond to reality, checks are continuing," he added.

recall

In the Sumy direction, the enemy continues daily shelling of Ukrainian territory, using a variety of weapons, although the activity of such attacks has decreased compared to the spring. In addition, the number of attempts to invade enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups has decreased.