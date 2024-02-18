russian federation illegally registers Ukrainian land in its register on the occupied territory

russians in the temporarily occupied territory are entering Ukrainian land into their register. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

The russian federation continues its illegal activities in the temporarily occupied territories. This time, the occupation administration announced that Ukrainian land was included in its register.

It was also announced that the legal owners have only one month to apply for title documents. However, it is important to note that most of the legal owners were forced to leave due to the occupation, and it is extremely dangerous for them to return to those territories.

However, some owners who would like to submit documents cannot enter the territory of the occupiers due to filtration restrictions at sheremetyevo airport.

The rashists are robbing the occupied territories in the third round: first they squeezed the property and took away everything valuable, then they "nationalized" it and let them use it, now they are "registering" it and will pass it on.

- Ivan Fedorov said.

