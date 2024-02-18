russian federation illegally registers Ukrainian land in its register on the occupied territory

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100257 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110823 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153486 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157212 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253347 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174797 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165941 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148410 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227478 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113091 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 24999 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 38511 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 25576 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 32058 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 29279 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253347 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227478 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213340 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239001 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225660 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100257 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70291 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76820 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113482 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114352 views
russian federation illegally registers Ukrainian land in its register on the occupied territory

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28674 views

russians in the occupied territory of Ukraine illegally register Ukrainian land as their property.

russians in the temporarily occupied territory are entering Ukrainian land into their register. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

The russian federation continues its illegal activities in the temporarily occupied territories. This time, the occupation administration announced that Ukrainian land was included in its register.

It was also announced that the legal owners have only one month to apply for title documents. However, it is important to note that most of the legal owners were forced to leave due to the occupation, and it is extremely dangerous for them to return to those territories.

However, some owners who would like to submit documents cannot enter the territory of the occupiers due to filtration restrictions at sheremetyevo airport.

The rashists are robbing the occupied territories in the third round: first they squeezed the property and took away everything valuable, then they "nationalized" it and let them use it, now they are "registering" it and will pass it on.

- Ivan Fedorov said.

russians are conducting experiments on children, creating an "innovation and educational territory" - Fedorov17.02.24, 00:27 • 58074 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov

