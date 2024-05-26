Russian Federation continues to try to advance from the area of Lukianets village - fighting continues

In the Kharkiv sector, the threat of a breakthrough by the occupiers has been repelled, and a strong defense has been secured. At the same time, the Russians continue to try to advance from the area of Lukianets village - the battle is ongoing.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In the Kharkiv sector, the threat of a breakthrough by the occupiers has been repelled, and a stable defense has been secured. Wherever the invaders continue their attacks, they suffer significant losses. In particular, Ukrainian artillery and infantry units are effectively interacting- , the statement said.

The Russian aggressor reportedly tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops three times.

Defense forces repelled two attacks in the direction of the villages of Lyptsi and Ternova. At the same time, the enemy continues to try to advance from the area of Lukiantsi village - the battle is ongoing. At the same time, our troops continue to strengthen the defense - the General Staff informs.

According to the updated information, the enemy lost 179 men in the Kharkiv sector yesterday. In addition, Ukrainian troops destroyed a tank, an armored combat vehicle, three artillery systems and six vehicles and special equipment.

Six combat engagements took place in the Kupyansk sector since the beginning of the day. One attack was repelled. Fighting continues in the areas of Sinkivka, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Nevske and Druzhelyubivka. The situation is under control - the statement said.

In the Liman sector, our troops fiercely repelled an attempt by Russian invaders to advance toward Nevske. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

