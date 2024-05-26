Occupants are “stuck” on the road in Lypky and “bogged down” in Vovchansk - Voloshyn

The Russians keep trying to put pressure on Vovchansk and Liptsy, and thanks to the actions of the Defense Forces, the enemy troops are “stuck” on the road in Liptsy, “bogged down” completely in Vovchansk, and the Ukrainian military are pushing them out of there.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Khortytsia unit Nazar Voloshyn during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

In the Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces stopped the enemy in the direction of Strilecha-Hlyboke and are successfully driving them out of those positions. The enemy had some success in the areas of Vovchanske and Strilecha-Hlyboke. The enemy is trying to saturate these areas with equipment and manpower to prevent the Defense Forces from fully seizing the tactical initiative on the battlefield - Voloshyn said.

According to him, the enemy keeps trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian units near Lypky, Vovchansk, Tykhyi and Starytsia.

There were 13 hostile engagements in the sector yesterday. The fighting took place in the vicinity of Neskuchne and Starytsia. An assault was also repelled in the vicinity of Lyptsi without success for the enemy. The enemy keeps trying to put pressure on Vovchansk and Liptsy, and thanks to the actions of our Defense Forces, the enemy troops are stuck, as they say, on the road in Liptsy, completely "bogged down" in Vovchansk, and the Defense Forces are pushing them back from there - Voloshyn said.

