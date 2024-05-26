Occupants are “stuck” on the road in Lypky and “bogged down” in Vovchansk - Voloshyn

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 8584 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 85779 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141412 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146375 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241166 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172307 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163953 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148083 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220537 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112974 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111743 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 43828 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 62693 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107665 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 64982 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241166 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220537 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206995 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233009 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220101 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 8564 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 15936 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22676 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107662 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111740 views
Occupants are “stuck” on the road in Lypky and “bogged down” in Vovchansk - Voloshyn

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54790 views

According to Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, the Russians are “stuck” on the road in Lypky and “bogged down” in Vovchansk, while the Ukrainian military is pushing them out of these areas.

The Russians keep trying to put pressure on Vovchansk and Liptsy, and thanks to the actions of the Defense Forces, the enemy troops are “stuck” on the road in Liptsy, “bogged down”  completely in Vovchansk, and the Ukrainian military are pushing them out of there.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Khortytsia unit Nazar Voloshyn during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

In the Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces stopped the enemy in the direction of Strilecha-Hlyboke and are successfully driving them out of those positions. The enemy had some success in the areas of Vovchanske and Strilecha-Hlyboke. The enemy is trying to saturate these areas with equipment and manpower to prevent the Defense Forces from fully seizing the tactical initiative on the battlefield

- Voloshyn said.

According to him, the enemy keeps trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian units near Lypky, Vovchansk, Tykhyi and Starytsia.

There were 13 hostile engagements in the sector yesterday. The fighting took place in the vicinity of Neskuchne and Starytsia. An assault was also repelled in the vicinity of Lyptsi without success for the enemy. The enemy keeps trying to put pressure on Vovchansk and Liptsy, and thanks to the actions of our Defense Forces, the enemy troops are stuck, as they say, on the road in Liptsy, completely "bogged down" in Vovchansk, and the Defense Forces are pushing them back from there

- Voloshyn said.

Situation at the front remains tense but controlled by the Defense Forces, - General Staff26.05.24, 02:20 • 29294 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

