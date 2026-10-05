Russian drones struck a Turkish vessel carrying corn in the Black Sea: there are fatalities and casualties

The Russians struck a civilian vessel in neutral waters with drones. The vessel was carrying corn and belonged to Turkey. As a result of the attack, there were fatalities and one person was injured. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

As the head of state noted, there were citizens of Azerbaijan and India on board the ship. As a result of the Russian attack, the vessel’s captain was killed, 11 people were rescued, and one person was injured. The fate of one more person is being determined.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine had repeatedly proposed steps to de-escalate the situation and guarantee security in the Black Sea. And although proposals had even come from other countries, Russia chose terror and hunting civilian vessels.

Pressure is needed to restore global food security. And everyone who is genuinely interested in this must help - Zelenskyy noted.

Russia attacked a vessel in a port in Odesa region: a sailor was killed, others were injured