Russian drone attacks woman near Kherson in the morning
Kyiv • UNN
A drone attacked a 50-year-old woman in Antonivka, she was seriously injured and hospitalized. Over the past day, the occupiers shelled 33 settlements in Kherson region, killing 1 person and wounding 13.
In Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a 50-year-old local resident in the morning, she is in hospital, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported. According to the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, 1 person was killed and 13 wounded in the region over the past day, including 2 children, UNN reports.
Around six o'clock in the morning, a resident of Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, was hit by a Russian drone. The 50-year-old woman sustained mine-blast trauma, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to her face, neck, and chest as a result of the drone's explosive drop. The victim was taken to a hospital for medical care
According to Prokudin, over the past day, Russian troops shelled 33 settlements in Kherson region.
According to him, the Russian military hit critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged 4 high-rise buildings and 21 private houses. The occupiers also damaged gas pipelines, outbuildings, garages, storage facilities and private cars.
"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed, 13 others were injured, including 2 children," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.
