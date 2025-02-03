Russian drone attacks woman near Kherson in the morning

In Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a 50-year-old local resident in the morning, she is in hospital, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported. According to the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, 1 person was killed and 13 wounded in the region over the past day, including 2 children, UNN reports.

Around six o'clock in the morning, a resident of Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, was hit by a Russian drone. The 50-year-old woman sustained mine-blast trauma, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to her face, neck, and chest as a result of the drone's explosive drop. The victim was taken to a hospital for medical care - RMA said on Telegram on Monday.

According to Prokudin, over the past day, Russian troops shelled 33 settlements in Kherson region.

According to him, the Russian military hit critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged 4 high-rise buildings and 21 private houses. The occupiers also damaged gas pipelines, outbuildings, garages, storage facilities and private cars.

"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed, 13 others were injured, including 2 children," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

