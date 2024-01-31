Russian defense industry is capable of producing more than 100 battle tanks per month - ISW

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 90822 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 122781 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126009 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 167726 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167062 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 271198 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177296 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166933 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148665 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 240654 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103373 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 86323 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 60995 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 57375 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 69325 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 271198 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 240654 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 225975 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 251410 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 237408 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 122781 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101872 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102198 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118582 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119118 views
Russian defense industry is capable of producing more than 100 battle tanks per month - ISW

Russian defense industry is capable of producing more than 100 battle tanks per month - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23778 views

The Russian defense industry can produce more than 100 main battle tanks per month, which will allow it to replace losses and maintain the pace of fighting in Ukraine.

Russia's military-industrial complex can produce at least 100 main battle tanks per month. This allows the Russian armed forces to compensate for losses on the battlefield and maintain the pace of the war. This is stated in a new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN informs

Details

According to the British Ministry of Defense, Russia's defense industrial base can produce at least 100 main battle tanks per month and thus is capable of replacing losses on the battlefield, allowing Russian troops to maintain the current pace of fighting "for the foreseeable future." 

Russia's sole tank manufacturer, Uralvagonzavod, was reportedly producing 20 tanks per month as of March 2023. 

At the time, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the Russian defense industry could produce 1,500 main battle tanks in 2023, an average of 125 tanks per month. 

Thanks to the cooperation of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise and foreign journalists, three people who supplied goods to Russia bypassing sanctions were arrested in the Netherlands - Ruvin30.01.24, 11:57 • 24314 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on January 30 that the Russian defense industry company Novator fulfilled the state defense order for Kalibr cruise missiles and Iskander ballistic missiles in 2023. Novator CEO Farid Abdrakhmanov reported to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that Novator fulfilled the state defense order for Kalibr and Iskander in 2023, switching to round-the-clock production and creating a three-shift schedule at all its plants.

 According to Abdrakhmanov, Novator has already fulfilled 17% of the state defense order for 2024. 

Pyongyang has serious resources: Budanov on Russia's cooperation with the DPRK30.01.24, 22:14 • 55344 views

Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine's Main Military Intelligence Directorate, said on January 15 that Russian forces have not included Kalibr cruise missiles in their series of strikes on Ukraine since mid-September 2023, likely as part of efforts to build a missile reserve, and that Russia is likely having difficulty producing Kalibr cruise missiles because they require many foreign components blocked by international sanctions. 

British intelligence: Russian aircraft are increasingly bombing their own cities30.01.24, 14:29 • 30367 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

