Russian defense industry is capable of producing more than 100 battle tanks per month - ISW

Russia's military-industrial complex can produce at least 100 main battle tanks per month. This allows the Russian armed forces to compensate for losses on the battlefield and maintain the pace of the war. This is stated in a new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN informs.

Details

According to the British Ministry of Defense, Russia's defense industrial base can produce at least 100 main battle tanks per month and thus is capable of replacing losses on the battlefield, allowing Russian troops to maintain the current pace of fighting "for the foreseeable future."

Russia's sole tank manufacturer, Uralvagonzavod, was reportedly producing 20 tanks per month as of March 2023.

At the time, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the Russian defense industry could produce 1,500 main battle tanks in 2023, an average of 125 tanks per month.

Thanks to the cooperation of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise and foreign journalists, three people who supplied goods to Russia bypassing sanctions were arrested in the Netherlands - Ruvin

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on January 30 that the Russian defense industry company Novator fulfilled the state defense order for Kalibr cruise missiles and Iskander ballistic missiles in 2023. Novator CEO Farid Abdrakhmanov reported to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that Novator fulfilled the state defense order for Kalibr and Iskander in 2023, switching to round-the-clock production and creating a three-shift schedule at all its plants.

According to Abdrakhmanov, Novator has already fulfilled 17% of the state defense order for 2024.

Pyongyang has serious resources: Budanov on Russia's cooperation with the DPRK

Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine's Main Military Intelligence Directorate, said on January 15 that Russian forces have not included Kalibr cruise missiles in their series of strikes on Ukraine since mid-September 2023, likely as part of efforts to build a missile reserve, and that Russia is likely having difficulty producing Kalibr cruise missiles because they require many foreign components blocked by international sanctions.

British intelligence: Russian aircraft are increasingly bombing their own cities