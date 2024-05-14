Russian attack on Kharkiv: residential buildings, a school and two garage cooperatives damaged

As a result of the morning strike on Kharkiv, 7 residential buildings, a school and two garage cooperatives were damaged, and windows in neighboring high-rise buildings were smashed. Preliminarily, the Russians struck with two interspecies planning munitions UMPB D-30. UNN reports this with reference to the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"The morning strike damaged 7 residential buildings, a school, two garage cooperatives, and civilian cars. A total of 615 windows were smashed," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, all relevant city services are working on the ground to eliminate the consequences of the attack as soon as possible.

The Office of the Prosecutor General clarified that the Kyiv district of the city came under enemy fire. According to preliminary data, the Russians fired two D-30 UMPBs (unified interspecies planning munitions, 30 cm caliber).

Four people sought medical care for an acute stress reaction, including three women aged 38, 58, 66 and a 52-year-old man.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

