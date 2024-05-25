Russian attack on Kharkiv: Prosecutor's Office shows the moment of hitting a construction hypermarket

The Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office showed a video of Russian air strikes on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv, UNN reports.

"The moment of Russian air strikes on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv," the video caption reads.

As reported by the spokesperson for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Dmytro Chubenko, the occupiers hit the construction hypermarket in Kharkiv not with a CAB, as previously reported, but with an UMBP D-30 aircraft munition. The explosion caused a massive fire - paint and varnish caught fire, wood caught fire, and cloth and goods caught fire. Unfortunately, the number of dead and injured is likely to increase.

As a result of the Russian Federation's strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to 35. According to the information received, more than 200 people were in the building . At least 15 people are currently unconnected.