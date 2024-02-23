Russian attack on Dnipro and region: a high-rise building and an enterprise were hit, 2 injured in hospital, people are being searched for under the rubble

During a drone attack at night, Russian troops hit not only a high-rise building in Dnipro, but also an enterprise; two of the 8 victims remain in hospital, and the search for people under the rubble continues. At the same time, a total of 5 enemy drones were destroyed in the region overnight. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

"5 drones were destroyed by the defenders of the sky last night over the region. Two in Synelnyk and Dniprovsky districts. One more in Novomoskovsk district," Lysak said on Telegram.

Unfortunately, we couldn't avoid being hit either. In addition to the high-rise building in Dnipro, the enemy hit a company. Of the eight people injured in the attack, two remain in the hospital. They are in moderate condition. The rest will be treated on an outpatient basis. The search for people who may be under the rubble in the destroyed building is being extended - Lysak said.

According to him, the aggressor did not stop shelling Nikopol region. "Artillery fire covered the district center, Myrivka and Chervonohryhorivka communities. [2 enterprises and 3 private houses were damaged. Outbuildings were damaged. Power lines were hit. People are safe," he said.

