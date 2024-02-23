$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40371 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 156883 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 93587 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 330119 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 271280 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203273 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238440 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253267 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159371 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372517 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russian attack on Dnipro and region: a high-rise building and an enterprise were hit, 2 injured in hospital, people are being searched for under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32445 views

During the Russian drone attack in Dnipro, 8 people were injured when drones hit a high-rise building and a business, leaving 2 people in hospital and searching for others who might have been trapped in the rubble.

Russian attack on Dnipro and region: a high-rise building and an enterprise were hit, 2 injured in hospital, people are being searched for under the rubble

During a drone attack at night, Russian troops hit not only a high-rise building in Dnipro, but also an enterprise; two of the 8 victims remain in hospital, and the search for people under the rubble continues. At the same time, a total of 5 enemy drones were destroyed in the region overnight. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

"5 drones were destroyed by the defenders of the sky last night over the region. Two in Synelnyk and Dniprovsky districts. One more in Novomoskovsk district," Lysak said on Telegram.

Unfortunately, we couldn't avoid being hit either. In addition to the high-rise building in Dnipro, the enemy hit a company. Of the eight people injured in the attack, two remain in the hospital. They are in moderate condition. The rest will be treated on an outpatient basis. The search for people who may be under the rubble in the destroyed building is being extended

- Lysak said.

According to him, the aggressor did not stop shelling Nikopol region. "Artillery fire covered the district center, Myrivka and Chervonohryhorivka communities. [2 enterprises and 3 private houses were damaged. Outbuildings were damaged. Power lines were hit. People are safe," he said.

In Dnipro, 8 people are wounded in a russian drone attack, 7 of them hospitalized23.02.24, 05:35 • 119403 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
