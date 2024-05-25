Russian attack on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 35

As a result of the Russian strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 35. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

"The number of victims has increased to 35," Terekhov said.

Zelenskyy hears first reports on Kharkiv and calls Russian attack another manifestation of madness

Recall

The number of victims has increased to 24 as a result of the Russian Federation's strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv . According to reports, more than 200 people were in the building. At least 15 people are currently unresponsive.