Zelenskyy hears first reports on Kharkiv and calls Russian attack another manifestation of madness

Now there were the first reports about Kharkiv - a strike on the city, on an obvious civilian object: a shopping center, a construction hypermarket. It was Saturday afternoon. One of the largest centers, with many employees and visitors inside. Now the whole place is on fire. All the necessary services arrived there: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine, medical services, local authorities, police. Everyone is fighting for every life. This attack on Kharkiv is another manifestation of Russian madness. There is no other way to describe it. Only madmen like Putin are capable of killing and terrorizing people in such a vile manner. We already know that there are wounded and dead - Zelensky said.

The President expressed his condolences to the families and friends and noted that everyone who suffered would be provided with the necessary assistance.

As a result of the Russian Federation's strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv , the number of victims increased to 24. According to reports, more than 200 people were in the building. At least 15 people are currently unable to be reached.