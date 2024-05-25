Zelenskyy hears first reports on Kharkiv and calls Russian attack another manifestation of madness

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zelenskyy hears first reports on Kharkiv and calls Russian attack another manifestation of madness

Kyiv

a Russian strike on a shopping center in Kharkiv resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilians. Zelenskyy condemned the occupiers' attack as another manifestation of Putin's Russian madness and despicable terrorism.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that today's attack on Kharkiv is another manifestation of Russian madness. Only such madmen as Putin are capable of killing and terrorizing people in such a vile way, UNN reports.

Now there were the first reports about Kharkiv - a strike on the city, on an obvious civilian object: a shopping center, a construction hypermarket. It was Saturday afternoon. One of the largest centers, with many employees and visitors inside. Now the whole place is on fire. All the necessary services arrived there: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine, medical services, local authorities, police. Everyone is fighting for every life. This attack on Kharkiv is another manifestation of Russian madness. There is no other way to describe it. Only madmen like Putin are capable of killing and terrorizing people in such a vile manner. We already know that there are wounded and dead 

- Zelensky said.

The President expressed his condolences to the families and friends and noted that everyone who suffered would be provided with the necessary assistance.

Previously

As a result of the Russian Federation's strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv , the number of victims increased to 24. According to reports, more than 200 people were in the building. At least 15 people are currently unable to be reached.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

