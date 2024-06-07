Russian attack in Kiev region: rescuers continue to eliminate a fire at an industrial facility

Rescuers continue to eliminate a fire at an industrial facility that occurred as a result of a night attack by the Russian Federation in one of the districts of the Kiev region. no information was received about the victims. This was reported to the police of the Kiev region in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

As reported, on the night of June 7, due to the shelling of the region, law enforcement officers received a call about the fire of an industrial facility.

Police officers of the Kiev region, divisions of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene of the incident. Elimination of the fire continues.

Law enforcement officers conduct an inspection of the territory with damaged structures, the investigative team documents the consequences of the shelling by Russian troops.

"Information about the victims has not been received at this time," the police said.

Recall

The Russian army attacked the Kiev region at night .Air defense was operating in the region. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out at one of the industrial facilities of the region.