Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia region more than 120 times in one day: attacked with 37 drones and artillery

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 126 strikes in Zaporizhzhia region, including 37 drone attacks, 18 settlements were under enemy fire, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the occupants carried out two MLRS attacks on Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, as well as 37 UAV attacks on Huliaipol, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Levadne, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Novodanylivka and Pyatikhatky.

85 artillery shells fell on the territory of Orikhiv, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Bilohirya, Shcherbaky, Pryiutne, Novoandriivka, Kamianske and other frontline towns and villages.

"There were two reports of residential buildings being destroyed. There were no casualties," said Malashko.

