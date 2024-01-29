Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia region more than 120 times in one day: attacked with 37 drones and artillery

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 89269 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 122356 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 125735 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 167470 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166913 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 270882 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177243 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166920 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148653 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 240390 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103154 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 84692 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 59259 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 55564 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 67534 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 270882 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 240390 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 225721 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 251160 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 237161 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 122356 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101735 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102077 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118475 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119021 views
Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia region more than 120 times in one day: attacked with 37 drones and artillery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26801 views

Russian troops conducted more than 120 strikes on 18 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, including 37 strikes from drones.

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 126 strikes in Zaporizhzhia region, including 37 drone attacks, 18 settlements were under enemy fire, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko said on Monday, UNN reports.

Russian servicemen shelled 18 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region - 126 attacks recorded

- Malashko wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, the occupants carried out two MLRS attacks on Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, as well as 37 UAV attacks on Huliaipol, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Levadne, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Novodanylivka and Pyatikhatky.

85 artillery shells fell on the territory of Orikhiv, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Bilohirya, Shcherbaky, Pryiutne, Novoandriivka, Kamianske and other frontline towns and villages.

"There were two reports of residential buildings being destroyed. There were no casualties," said Malashko.

Russians wound four more residents of Donetsk region29.01.24, 08:36 • 25429 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

