Russian army strikes village in Zaporizhzhia with bombs: one killed

Today, February 29, Russian troops struck Novooleksandrivska community in Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs. One person was reported dead in Yulivka, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the RMA, UNN reports.

One person died as a result of an enemy attack on the frontline village of Yulivka - wrote Fedorov on social media.

According to him, at around 13:10, the Russian military launched an air strike with guided missiles on the Novooleksandrivska community in Zaporizhzhia district.

Information about the wounded and destruction is being updated.

Curfew reduced for Zaporizhzhia and the region: what is known