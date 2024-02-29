Russian army strikes village in Zaporizhzhia with bombs: one killed
Kyiv • UNN
One person was killed in the village of Yulivka, Zaporizhzhia region, after Russian troops struck the community with guided bombs.
Today, February 29, Russian troops struck Novooleksandrivska community in Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs. One person was reported dead in Yulivka, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the RMA, UNN reports.
One person died as a result of an enemy attack on the frontline village of Yulivka
According to him, at around 13:10, the Russian military launched an air strike with guided missiles on the Novooleksandrivska community in Zaporizhzhia district.
Information about the wounded and destruction is being updated.
Curfew reduced for Zaporizhzhia and the region: what is known29.02.24, 14:03 • 105081 view