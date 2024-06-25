Russian army strikes Nikopol and Marhanets community with drones

The night in the Dnipropetrovs'k region passed without any hostile attacks. In the morning, the aggressor again attacked Nikopol and the Marhanets community with kamikaze drones. This was reported by the head of the RMA Sergey Lyak, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, people survived. The infrastructure was damaged. A passenger car was damaged.

Addendum Addendum

According to updated information, a 71-year-old woman was wounded in the attack that took place in the evening. She is hospitalized in a moderate condition. Thus, there were four victims in the district yesterday.

Two more private houses were also damaged. A car was damaged.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a woman was wounded and infrastructure was damaged due to enemy attacks