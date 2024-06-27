Russian army strikes Kurakhove's center with Uragan: two people killed, two wounded

The occupiers hit Kurakhove in Donetsk region with Uragan, two people were killed and two more were wounded. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

"2 people were killed and 2 wounded in the shelling of Kurakhove. Russians hit the center of the town from Uragan in the evening, killing a forty-year-old man and a woman. The two wounded were taken to hospitals. We are establishing the extent of damage," said Filashkin.

According to the head of the RMA, news of new Russian casualties comes several times a day. In addition, Filashkin called for the evacuation of

