Rescuers evacuated about 50 people from the Toretsk area: 6 of them are wounded

Rescuers of the FENIX group evacuated about 50 people from the Toretsk area, 6 of them were wounded, UNN reports with reference to the Interior Ministry.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs notes that the reality of the Toretsk community is continuous shelling, explosions, the ground shaking underfoot, and entire neighborhoods turned into ruins. People are killed and injured every day.

"Despite everything, the units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs continue to help people. To evacuate, please contact local authorities, rescue services, and the police," the agency summarized.

