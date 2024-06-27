Rescuers evacuated about 50 people from the Toretsk area: 6 of them are wounded

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 54911 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 61929 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 84591 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 169140 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 215493 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 133175 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 362369 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180269 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148849 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197546 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.4m/s
43%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 31397 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 43901 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 50883 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 62832 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47253 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 54918 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 49584 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 61939 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 65111 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 84598 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 1154 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 5042 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 12161 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33590 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35493 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Rescuers evacuated about 50 people from the Toretsk area: 6 of them are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18241 views

Rescuers evacuated about 50 people, including 6 wounded, from the Toretsk area under continuous shelling.

Rescuers evacuated about 50 people from the Toretsk area: 6 of them are wounded

Rescuers of the FENIX group evacuated about 50 people from the Toretsk area, 6 of them were wounded, UNN reports with reference to the Interior Ministry.

"48 people, including 6 wounded, were evacuated by the FENIX rescue group from the Toretsk direction," the statement said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs notes that the reality of the Toretsk community is continuous shelling, explosions, the ground shaking underfoot, and entire neighborhoods turned into ruins. People are killed and injured every day.

"Despite everything, the units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs continue to help people. To evacuate, please contact local authorities, rescue services, and the police," the agency summarized.

Decision made to evacuate families with children from a number of settlements in Donetsk region: list25.06.24, 13:48 • 54306 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Toretsk
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40