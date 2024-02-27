Russian army strikes in Sumy region: two policemen killed, four wounded - Interior Ministry
Kyiv • UNN
Two law enforcement officers were killed and four were wounded in the enemy shelling of Sumy region.
Two law enforcement officers were killed and four wounded as a result of an attack by the Russian army in Sumy region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, law enforcement officers went to document the consequences of the attacks on the farm building. And at that time the enemy struck again. They fired artillery at law enforcement officers.
The bodies of two police officers were recovered from the rubble. Our condolences to the families of the victims. We are grieving with you.
In addition, four more investigators were injured. They are being provided with medical assistance.
