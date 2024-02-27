Russians hit a warehouse with sunflower seeds in Sumy region at night, a large part saved from the flames - SES

A warehouse for storing sunflower seeds in Sumy region was destroyed by an enemy strike on the night of February 27, firefighters dismantled the damaged structures and extinguished the fire, saving a significant portion of the seeds, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

Reportedly, on the night of February 27, the enemy shelled one of the settlements of Okhtyrka district in Sumy region.

"A warehouse where sunflower seeds were stored was destroyed and then caught fire. To get to the epicenter of the fire, rescuers dismantled the structures damaged by the impact and began extinguishing it. The fire was extinguished and a significant portion of the sunflower seeds was saved," the SES said on social media.

The rescuers eliminated the consequences of the enemy attack.

"No one was injured," the SES said.

"Shahed" destroyed in Sumy region at night, one killed and one wounded due to Russian shelling - RMA