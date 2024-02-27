$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russians hit a warehouse with sunflower seeds in Sumy region at night, a large part saved from the flames - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25573 views

A warehouse storing sunflower seeds in the Sumy region of Ukraine came under enemy fire and caught fire, but firefighters were able to dismantle the damaged structures and extinguish the flames, saving a significant portion of the seeds.

Russians hit a warehouse with sunflower seeds in Sumy region at night, a large part saved from the flames - SES

A warehouse for storing sunflower seeds in Sumy region was destroyed by an enemy strike on the night of February 27, firefighters dismantled the damaged structures and extinguished the fire, saving a significant portion of the seeds, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

Reportedly, on the night of February 27, the enemy shelled one of the settlements of Okhtyrka district in Sumy region.

"A warehouse where sunflower seeds were stored was destroyed and then caught fire. To get to the epicenter of the fire, rescuers dismantled the structures damaged by the impact and began extinguishing it. The fire was extinguished and a significant portion of the sunflower seeds was saved," the SES said on social media.

The rescuers eliminated the consequences of the enemy attack.

"No one was injured," the SES said.

"Shahed" destroyed in Sumy region at night, one killed and one wounded due to Russian shelling - RMA

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ukraine
Sumy
