"Shahed" destroyed in Sumy region at night, one killed and one wounded due to Russian shelling - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30523 views

Russian troops shelled several settlements in Sumy region, killing 1 resident and wounding another, and the region's air defense destroyed an enemy Shahed attack drone at night.

"Shahed" destroyed in Sumy region at night, one killed and one wounded due to Russian shelling - RMA

Russian troops shelled several settlements in Sumy region yesterday, killing one resident and wounding another, and at night air defense destroyed an enemy Shahed attack drone in the region, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"In the sky over Sumy region on the night of February 27, the Regional Air Defense Forces destroyed one enemy Shahed UAV," the RMA reported on Telegram.

As stated, on February 26, Russians fired 55 times during the day at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 296 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Miropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Druzhbivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Seredyna-Budska, Sveska, Znob-Novgorodska communities were shelled, including some with FPV drones.

In Bilopilska community, 1 local resident was reportedly killed, one wounded (taken to hospital), 4 private houses destroyed, a garage and a tractor damaged.

At night and in the morning, according to the RMA, Russians fired seven times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 18 explosions were recorded. Bilopilska, Yunakivska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled:

▪️ Seredyna-Budska community: the enemy fired from mortars (5 explosions). In addition, 2 KABs were dropped (2 explosions).

▪️ Yunakivska community: 4 KABs attacked (4 explosions).

▪️ Esman community: small arms fire was carried out.

▪️ Bilopilska community: 5 mines dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Bilopillia
Khotyn
Sums
